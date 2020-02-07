ETL replay: Quantum computing – implications for event technology?

<noscript><iframe title="Quantum Computing: Implications for Event Technology? - Event Tech Live 2019" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PdmEGFsj3Bc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Lineup Ninja’s co-founder and director, Joe Atkinson, presented a talk on quantum computing in the industry at last year’s Event Tech Live. Speaking from the Festival and Futures Stage, Joe addressed topics of automation, growth and success.

From vending machines to online shopping recommendations, automation is now a way of modern life. We utilise automation to create easier, more efficient paths. “By using tools and technology, we can achieve a lot more,” Joe stated simply.

He continued to say that those who automate successfully can experience larger rewards and accomplishments than their counterparts who don’t automate or don’t do it successfully.

Joe continued to explain how automation can be used, offering technical advice on creating algorithms to help manage events. He also issued examples of different events utilising automation.

Scheduling, seating plans and 1-2-1 meetings as well as traffic flow management all improve with automation.

Joe finished his presentation by answering questions from the audience as well as offering his personal recommendations.

