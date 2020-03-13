ETL replay: Increase value & engagement with #eventtech

At last year’s Event Tech Live, Fieldrive’s CEO, Danny Stevens, presented on the Festival and Future Stage. He explained how event technology can enhance audience engagement and event value if utilised correctly.

With almost 30 years in the event industry, Danny shared his experience and “rules” around enhancing events.

Danny explained that companies should only invest in technology if they have a post-event plan to process and analyse the results: “Make sure you have one point of entry for all your data.”

Danny also advised that companies need to know what they want to achieve from the data before deploying new technology to capture it. Footfall, movement flow, dwell time can all be captured with technology. Discovering which areas need measuring first will determine which technology needs utilising.

“Play by the rules,” Danny stated bluntly, explaining that GDPR is something by which all companies need to abide. Companies must ensure they clearly explain how they are going to utilise any data that they gather and always get consent. Is it going to be deleted, encrypted or anonymised?

Danny finished his session by taking questions from the audience.

