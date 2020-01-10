ETL replay: Get the most out of your event sponsors with #EventTech

At the Conference & Creativity Stage last year, Marty Huisman from Markety delivered a presentation revealing her expertise and knowledge on maximising event sponsorship.

Marty has over 25 years’ experience in marketing, 10 of which has been focussed on events, and offers a deep understanding on increasing the ROI of events.

Kicking off her session discussing the importance of sponsors, Marty revealed they should not only be regarded in a financial light, but also as extra opportunities for the event.

Elaborating on this, Marty said these opportunities include enriching the visitor experience, broadening the reach of the event and presenting the event eco-system.

Advertisement

After describing the importance of event sponsors, Marty stated that managing them should take priority. The obvious technologies/software such as emails, spreadsheets and online file management programmes offer various pros and cons to event organisers. As a freelancer, Marty presented the event technology that she has come across that might mitigate some of the cons.

Throughout her presentation, Marty engaged her audience with live polling to allow her to tailor her topics of discussion to her audience’s preference.

“We should start with the end in mind,” she said, bringing her discussion to a close. Regardless of which event techs are most popular, organisers should begin planning their events around their end goals and “what experiences we want to give to the sponsor.”

“Laying that out, without knowing the technology, is a really good approach because that allows us to select the best technology to answer to those requirements.”

Event Tech Live is Europe’s biggest trade show dedicated to the world of event tech. Completely free to attend, it is returning to The Old Truman Brewery on 4th-5th November 2020.

This footage was kindly captured by our friends at First Sight Media.