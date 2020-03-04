ETL introduces Event Technology Startup Programme

Event Tech Live (ETL) 2020 will see a re-thought, re-modelled package for startups. An acclaimed element of the show since the first edition, this year promises a bigger, more flexible platform for new companies and eight months out there are just 10 places left.

Rebranded, the Event Technology Programme (ETP) replaces startups’ specific area with access to the full ETL 2020 footprint.

New companies can choose the size of their stand, sponsors GES and Event Industry News picking up 40 per cent of the cost, which includes the likes of a TV screen and laptop shelf, a screen graphic displaying their logo, access to a dedicated exhibitor WiFi network, and its location.

Adam Parry, ETL co-founder, comments: “We have seen startups introduce amazing ideas at Event Tech Live and the show has introduced them to the means and the people to accelerate their development.

“Reshaping our provision like this will puts these concepts, and the teams behind them, in the full show spotlight, next to established businesses, which we hope will serve as another leg up.”

Dan Hilbert, executive vice president at GES, says: “It’s a great pleasure to support such a productive initiative at a show geared to make a real difference to new companies designing new systems for the event industry.”

Companies exhibiting under the ETP banner are eligible to enter the Event Technology Programme competition, which requires a one-minute explainer video detailing their ‘new tech’ product.

Following a public vote, the three most impressive will be announced on Day 1 of ETL and invited to deliver a short presentation on Day 2 in front of a live audience on the Main Stage. An expert panel of judges will rank the companies Gold, Silver and Bronze, with a significant prize for each.

Bridging the Event Technology Awards (ETA) again, Event Tech Live is at Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 of November: https://www.eventtechlive.com