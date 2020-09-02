Ethiopia acquisition the latest African market expansion for dmg events

International events company, dmg events acquires Ethiopian construction exhibition Addisbuild

Addisbuild by The Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will run in 14 to 16 October 2021

Acquisition grows company’s footprint in Africa

Ethiopia is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa

Leading international events company dmg events, has acquired Addisbuild, the longest-running building and construction exhibition in Ethiopia.

Acquired from Expotim Uluslararasi Fuar Organisation A.S. the 11th edition is set to take place in Addis Ababa on 14 to 16 October 2021, under the new name: Addisbuild by The Big 5 Construct Ethiopia.

The new branding will align the event with the broader Big 5 portfolio, whilst building on the decade of experience and knowledge accumulated by the Addisbuild team. The rebranded exhibition will also deliver on dmg events’ vision to provide the best platform for the world’s construction businesses to venture into emerging markets.

Keeping in line with The Big 5 events around the globe, the show’s content will be steered by an Executive Committee comprising of the country’s top developers, architects and contractors. Show attendees will benefit from a comprehensive programme of free-to-attend CPD certified workshops and an exclusive business matching-making event.

Advertisement

“Africa is an important growth market for us,” said Matt Denton, President of dmg events (pictured). “This latest acquisition joins a portfolio of 20 shows we run throughout Africa, supported and organised by our offices in Dubai, Egypt and South Africa. Having successfully adapted The Big 5 brand in Kenya and Nigeria, acquiring the show in Ethiopia was a natural next step. Our growing presence gives us greater access to the continent’s regional markets and a better understanding of how best to service them.”

The demand for construction materials across Africa is expected to remain strong, with a volume CAGR of 5.4% over 2019-2029. As one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, Ethiopia will benefit greatly from an extensive building and construction event.

The country’s growth is driven by increases in industrial activity, infrastructure investment and boosts to manufacturing. These changes are set to deliver more opportunities for sectors such as heavy machinery, mining, road building, concrete, steel, and other building resources.

“Having worked with dmg events for such a long time, we are delighted that the acquisition has been completed with an organisation we know and trust,” said Çağatay Erşahin, General Manager of Expotim Uluslararasi Fuar Organisation A.S. “The Big 5 brand comes with a strong international network which will help to position the event we’ve spent a decade growing, for its for next phase of growth. We will continue to work with dmg events to enhance the international presence of Turkish companies and wish the whole team the best of luck.”