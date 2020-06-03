etc.venues partners with Glisser, striving for broadcast standard pictures, sound and transmission for hybrid meetings

“Event planners want broadcast standard pictures, sound and transmission in world class venues for the many important hybrid meetings that will be a major feature of events over the coming months,” says Nick Hoare, Chief Operating Officer of etc.venues.

To meet this demand, etc.venues is excited to announce they have partnered with Glisser, a recognised leader in meetings technology and audience engagement, to offer a first class comprehensive solution for hybrid. Event.Video will be supporting Glisser and etc.venues in the UK to provide broadcast grade filming and production and etc.venues in-house team will support with the same in the US.

Nick Hoare continues, “In a survey of our clients, 67 per cent said that hybrid meetings (the blend of virtual and physical), which we have been delivering successfully for several years, will be more common.

“As we get back to business and reopen our venues, our clients expect a simple solution that delivers broadcast quality and expert management for both their in-room and virtual delegates. This partnership delivers on both counts and creates a combined expertise that can lead the way in hybrid events in the UK and US.”

etc.venues’ new partnership will apply Glisser’s award-winning presentation software and integrated audience response system to add the virtual dimension to future in-room meetings. Building on the high performance WiFi and state-of-the-art built-in technology already in place at every venue, etc.venues can now offer their studio quality surroundings and a bespoke serviced solution for hybrid events and meetings. The collaboration, bringing together expertise in key disciplines, will extend across all venues in the UK and US.

etc.venues COO, Nick Hoare said “As a leading global venue brand, we felt it important to set a new standard and to respond to the need for a professional hybrid solution.”

Ralph Cochrane, Director at Event.Video “We are delighted to be working with etc.venues and Glisser to deliver best in class production for hybrid events in the UK.”

Glisser’s CEO Mike Piddock said “I strongly believe that the future of live events is hybrid – combining the very best in-room experiences with innovative and engaging virtual components for attendees that cannot attend in person. We’ve partnered with etc venues and Event.Video – two of the strongest brands in their respective areas of expertise – to create a ‘Dream Team’ offering for event planners who believe hybrid is the way forward.”