Essential Supplies Ltd returning to the Showman’s Show 2021 with new products and innovations

We’re Essential Supplies Ltd and we are a British manufacturer returning to the Showman’s Show 2021 with lots of new products and innovations.

We’re a supplier of quality, electrical power distribution units, event lighting, rigging, audio specialists provider and accessories.

Since 2000 we’ve steadily grown in to one of the top companies offering a huge range of products. Everything from electrical adaptors and power distribution to stage, marquee or disco effect lighting. From audio products, mixing consoles, speakers and rigging systems to our new portable electrical vehicle chargers.

We provide products to a diverse range of industries like the events, film & TV industry to festivals, ice rinks, theatres, plant rental, wedding venues, hotels, the Government, IT industries, marine, construction and electric vehicle industries.

Advertisement

We offer a complete solution. From fitting plugs to lights, to designing a whole lighting system for your venue. From making an adaptor to creating a whole bespoke power system for your stage. As well as installation we offer comprehensive after support and training courses.

Our expertise has allowed us to work closely with clients to meet their needs. Whether it is a specialised power distribution set-up, to a festival marquee/rigging with accessories. We can even help plan and deploy charging stations for Electric Vehicles.

Give us a call, we can source just about anything you need at a competitive price, without any compromise on quality. As well as selling an extensive stock range we make specialist products for anyone who needs them.

Our expertise is second to none. We have a dedicated team of technicians and electricians who have years of experience, professionalism and creativity, not to mention a sense of humour!

We sell all our products on our online store, it’s easy to use and navigate when you need to move fast on a deadline!

Come visit us at the Showman’s Show, Stand 87 for a one-to-one chat!

www.essentialsupplies.co.uk

sales@essentialsupplies.co.uk

SPONSORED CONTENT