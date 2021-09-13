ESSA welcomes first Individual Tier member to the association

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has welcomed Jane Whitaker of High Flying Events Crew Ltd to the association today, the first to join at the new Individual level of membership, announced at the ESSA AGM earlier this year.

Whitaker is the founder of High Flying Events Crew, a new company that brings former and current airline cabin crew into the event industry and provides professional, customer confident, highly skilled and trained staff to corporate hospitality and events.

Jane Whitaker explained why her new company felt ESSA membership was important, saying, “I started this business mid-pandemic to use the skills and experience of my many cabin-crew colleagues that had been made redundant. ESSA Individual Membership has offered me a cost-effective way of dipping a toe in the water, as well and I’m really looking forward to seeing how ESSA can help us establish a greater presence in exhibitions and events.”

Andrew Harrison, ESSA director, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Jane Whitaker from High Flying Events Crew to ESSA as our first Individual Member. We created the Individual Member tier for sole director/employee businesses, fledgling companies and start-ups because we are committed to supporting and improving the event industry for everyone. There’s a great deal to discover as a new ESSA member and I look forward to helping Jane make the most of the benefits and resources available to her.”