ESSA Takes AGM 2020 online.

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has announced that, for 2020, its AGM will be broadcast live on the 15 July with interactive voting and a question and answer panel session to follow.

Hosted by ESSA director, Andrew Harrison, ESSA Chair, Martin Cairns and ESSA Treasurer, John Robson, all adhering to strict social distancing measures, the business of the AGM will be live-streamed from the Aztec Event Services Studio to the ESSA membership.

The AGM will be an opportunity for members to vote on the formal proceedings as they would at any AGM, to nominate and select members of the ESSA Board as part of the rotation of board members who stand for re-election each year and, following the AGM, the hosts will be joined by ESSA’s Vice Chair, Lou Kiwanuka to form the panel for ‘ESSA Question Time’.

ESSA director, Andrew Harrison explains, “Unfortunately, along with many other events in 2020 we were unable to hold our AGM at the end of April. However, as always ESSA and its members won’t let something like the Covid19 pandemic stop us delivering an AGM, we take pleasure in announcing that registration is open for the 2020 ESSA AGM.”

ESSA members can find registration details for the AGM on the member section of the website and also within an email from the association announcing the date and time of the AGM. If anyone has any difficulty registering please contact the ESSA team.

“Coincidently, at last year’s AGM, ESSA had the foresight to incorporate online voting into its rules, not realising how relevant that would be in 2020,” added Harrison.