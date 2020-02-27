ESSA mental health workshops meet with acclaim

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) Future Focus Board has announced the completion of its first round of mental health workshops, and Jess Corbett, Future Focus Board chair, is considering them a resounding success.

Delivered in partnership with Stress Matters, a mental health first aid approved training company, the workshops developed the attendees’ understanding of their own mental health with a combination of reflection, group work and open discussion. Activities included creating a resilience plan, identifying stressors and coping strategies, and learning to track energy levels.

Corbett remarked: “Our series of mental health workshops were a great success, with most places booked up in advance, and a warmly positive reception from our attendees. As a result of their popularity and the positive feedback we received, the Future Focus Board is considering another series of workshops later this year.

“The importance of mental health and wellbeing has never been greater, and we’re very grateful to Stress Matters for providing the expertise and guidance to help us make these workshops an indispensable guide to maintaining and improving mental health at work.”

Julie Finch, MD, Exhibition Services Ltd., who attended the first workshop at QEII Centre London on 3rd February 2020, said: “The mental health workshop was really informative, so thank you for putting this on for ESSA members.”