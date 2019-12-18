ESSA Future Focus Board launches mental health workshops for members

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) Future Focus Board, has launched three member events in early 2020 focusing on mental health and wellbeing amongst member company employees.

The events will be held on the following dates and at the following venues:



QEII London – 3rd February 2020

Manchester Central – 6th February,2020

Stoneleigh Park, Coventry – 14th February 2020

The ESSA Future Focus Board, a body launched in 2018 to champion recruitment and retention of young talent in the event industry, is running the workshops in partnership with Stress Matters, a mental health first aid approved training company. The workshops will be industry-focused, providing insight, education and real-world examples of ways to combat stress and recognise its symptoms.

There are three sessions available to ESSA members free of charge, but spaces are limited as Jess Corbett, chair of the Future Focus Board explained: “This is a response to research amongst ESSA members conducted by the ESSA Future Focus Board in 2019, each one is a full day course with great content and the opportunity to engage with other ESSA members.

Advertisement

“I would urge any ESSA member to book now onto one of the three workshops, places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.”

More information can be found, and places can be booked via the links in the e-Newsletter or via the ESSA website.