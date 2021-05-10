ESSA EGM approves new membership structure

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) met today, May 6, 2021, to approve the digital vote that took place in the run up to the event. ESSA is pleased to announce that 92% of voting members voted in favour of the board’s proposal for a new membership structure.

The changes in membership reflect a desire by ESSA to represent and give leadership to a wider post-covid event supply chain. In addition to the standard full membership, the motion carried at the EGM created two new tiers – associate membership and individual membership.

Lou Kiwanuka, chair, ESSA Board (pictured top), welcomed the members’ vote in support of the board’s motion for the new membership structure, saying, “From the first lockdown the pandemic has been a traumatic shock to the industry. Our new structure extends our membership to freelancers, sole traders and SMEs, providing ESSA with a platform to carry out the rest of its new and exciting strategy, and to support the whole sector in stepping up and out of the current crises.”

Marija Erzen, vice-chair, ESSA Board, added, “Standard membership still offers the greatest value in terms of added benefits, but we recognise that many freelancers and small businesses need the representation and leadership of an association, particularly now in the post-covid economy.” Advertisement

Andrew Harrison, ESSA director, said, “I’m grateful to the members for joining us at the EGM and giving this proposal the serious consideration it deserved. The board developed the new membership structure in line with the strategic goals established and revised over the pandemic alongside members to ensure ESSA remains relevant and effective into the next decade and beyond. I am delighted that our members have chosen to endorse this proposal, and support the board’s vision for the future.”