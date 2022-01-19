ESSA creates project manager role dedicated to leading member services

Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has appointed a dedicated project manager to drive its working groups, member projects and services, while continuing its commitment to raising health and safety standards across the sector.

In her new role, Nicola Crawford will manage the delivery of ESSA’s portfolio of projects and working groups, from which many initiatives and member services originate. She will continue to provide day to day support and guidance to members and raise health and safety standards and benchmarks across the industry.

Nicola brings a wealth of insight and experience to the role and is well-placed to anticipate and facilitate member needs. Having joined ESSA in 2017 as administrative executive, Nicola quickly took the lead on member services. Throughout the pandemic, she played a crucial role in offering unwavering support to members, working tirelessly with the ESSA team behind-the-scenes to provide an invaluable lifeline, which many members have come to rely upon during this continued and challenging period.

ESSA director, Andrew Harrison, said: “We are delighted to promote Nicola into the new role of project manager. Her proven track-record and knowledge of the sector alongside her practical experience across all our member services is exceptional and during this past two years in particular, Nicola has played a vital part in supporting the sector. ESSA’s priority is to support the continuous development and success of its members and continually strives to find new and improved ways to advance member benefits and this role is essential to drive our working groups and the continued provision of a first-class membership service.”

Nicola Crawford said: “I am very excited to take on the role of project manager and help continue to build on the formidable foundations the talented ESSA team, past and present, have built to support our members. It is a privilege to assist the association into its next stage of growth to further facilitate members which, during these turbulent and uncertain times, is more important than ever.”

In response to member requirements and growing membership base, ESSA is committed to expanding the support team and is in the process of recruiting for Nicola’s replacement.