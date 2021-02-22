ESSA Brexit Webinar attracts strong interest

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) is reporting strong interest in its Brexit Webinar, taking place online at 10 am on Friday, February 26, 2021. The webinar, entitled ‘Employment and Brexit,’ will be live with Pam Loch, solicitor and founder of Loch Associates, who will use her experience in HR and employment law to examine specific consequences of Brexit to participants. ESSA has already allocated a quarter of the available places, following the announcement of the event to members last week.

This Brexit employment webinar is the second event of its kind organised by ESSA, and follows the success and popularity of its ‘Brexit & Logistics’ webinar in January that was delivered by the team from Agility Fairs & Events.

ESSA director Andrew Harrison said, “The popularity of these webinars is not surprising, despite the pandemic. Our members are facing a dual threat to their businesses. Clear sector-specific guidance on how Brexit is changing the business landscape is essential. We’ve partnered with Loch Associates to produce this webinar for our members, explaining how Brexit affects employee status, how the points-based immigration system works and what changes to expect when travelling for work and recruiting within the EU.”

Priority booking will be given to ESSA members who, together with non-members, can apply for places on Friday’s webinar through ESSA’s website at https://www.essa.uk.com/news-bulletin/1446-webinar-working-in-the-eu-impact-of-brexit .