ESSA appoints H&S specialist to run its new accreditation scheme

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has announced the appointment of Josh Taylor to the post of health and safety project manager.

Taylor, who will report directly to ESSA director, Andrew Harrison, will be managing the newly launched ESSA Accredited scheme, which was launched at ESSA Conference last November.

Taylor, has worked in the events industry since 2011 and has amassed extensive industry and H&S experience garnered as a stand auditor, H&S manager, and floor manager, during his career.

With his expertise in H&S leading to his NEBOSH qualification, Taylor also boasts a deep understanding of compliance with regulatory and legal schedules, and the varied rules and requirements set by venues and organisers too.

On being accepted for the position, Taylor welcomed the opportunity saying: “The ESSA Accredited scheme is a very exciting project, which is going to make a serious and positive impact on the industry. I’m delighted to have been chosen for this role.”

Harrison welcomed Taylor to the association saying: “Josh is an immensely knowledgeable and energetic individual who immediately understood the significance of this scheme, and as the outstanding candidate, I’m delighted to welcome him to the team.”