ESSA announces 2021 conference programme

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has announced details of its schedule for the ESSA Conference and Award Dinner, at Arena MK on December 2, 2021, in conjunction with its headline sponsors, BeMatrix and JL Live.

As the largest ESSA event since lockdown in 2019, this year’s conference will feature an opening keynote address from James Poulter, former Head of Lego Group’s Emerging Platform team and a prominent thought leader and keynote speaker on the future of work, voice technology, conversational artificial intelligence, and social media.

Andrew Harrison elaborated on the schedule for the conference and awards, saying, “This is our first opportunity in two years to bring the membership together for a conference under one roof, and we’re making the most of it with well-chosen, relevant content. Many points in the day will be familiar to previous conference delegates, including features like The Solutions Room, but we also have scheduled parallel break-out groups, available to pre-book, where members can delve into the detail of a range of pertinent topics including Diversity & Inclusivity, ESSA Accreditation, Local Authority Engagement, and Sustainability, amongst others.”

The Awards Dinner will be different to previous years, as ESSA has created some new awards categories to recognise the work done by its members during the last 24 months, including Young Persons Award, Covid Hero Award, and the Outstanding Contribution Award.

Advertisement

Harrison concluded, “We will publish details and open nominations for the awards in October, and there are still some opportunities for partnership, sponsorship and exhibiting available. Members can also check the ESSA website regularly as we update the conference schedule with additional content. This is the time to unite with our industry colleagues and prepare for 2022, and the ESSA Conference and Awards Dinner is where we start that task in earnest.”