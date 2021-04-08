ESSA Accredited relaunches with a series of workshops

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has, today, relaunched its accreditation scheme with a series of three, member-only, workshops and the return of Josh Taylor, in the role of ESSA projects executive, to oversee the scheme.

ESSA director, Andrew Harrison, explained, “The accreditation scheme is a key platform of ESSA membership, and we aim to guide as many members through accreditation as possible. Re-accreditation and expansion into other aspects of members operations, like sustainability, are already in the developmental roadmap, and I am delighted that we have been able to bring Josh back into the association secretariat to oversee and manage this process.”

Harrison continued, “The ESSA Accreditation was launched in December 2019 and received a very positive reception from the whole sector. A large number of ESSA members were part of the initial phase, many of whom are revisiting to renew their accreditation for a further 12 months. Unfortunately, this early success was tempered by the global pandemic, but the appetite from members is clearly there to take their businesses through this process in preparation for our sectors reopening. We are also excited to roll out several new additions to the system later in 2021.”

Taylor commented, “Being able to identify good quality suppliers, through independently verified procedures and standards, is more important for customer confidence now than it ever has been.”

“There was tremendous enthusiasm from members seeking ESSA Accreditation before lockdown, and our member workshops will help members begin that journey again. Places are limited to seven for each workshop and we will arrange another series in May if the demand allows.” added Taylor.

The workshops will use Zoom and take place on

Thursday 15 April @ 10am (fully booked)

Thursday 22 April @ 2pm

Thursday 29th April @ 10am

To book a place members are asked to log in to their member portal and follow the link in the menu.