eps wins best crowd/pit barrier supplier at Festival Supplier Awards

eps was named best crowd/pit barrier supplier at this year’s Festival Supplier Awards. An accolade attributed to the successful delivery of its GIGS Barricade across many major festivals in 2019. eps worked closely in partnership with its customers across the festival, global touring and sporting sectors of the events market to develop new offerings to its already extensive portfolio of barrier products, including its new wheelchair accessible bar barrier first showcased at 2019’s British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

Okan Tombulca (group managing director), Anthony Sinclair (managing director, UK), Nick Hibbert (sales & business development manager) and Jordan Walshaw-Smith (contracts manager) were in attendance to collect the award presented by BBC Radio 1 presenter Huw Stephens, who announced eps as winners by saying: “The selection of infrastructure provided by this winner was remarked upon by the judges, along with the excellent impact that they had on the events that they serve”.

Since eps’ introduction into the UK market in 2017, eps has become the first choice for many major events and the leading name in safety for tours with their GIGS barrier. The recognition of this award acknowledges the fact that the UK team has continued the high level of service and standards set by the rest of the group globally over the last two decades.

Commenting on the success at this year’s FSA, Nick Hibbert said: “Winning the award is a great testament to all of the hard work the team put in all year round, to deliver the highest possible level of service. We look forward to much of the same in 2020, as well as further innovation and the release of new barrier products.”