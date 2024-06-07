EP Team thank Luton for a Big Weekend!

EP Team had a fantastic weekend in Luton for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Luton Carnival over May Bank Holiday. Over 100,000 festival goers flocked to see an amazing weekend full of incredible performances for the event – including headliners Coldplay, RAYE, and Chase & Status, plus Becky Hill, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Vampire Weekend, and loads more in Stockwood Park, Luton. Since December, EP Team have been hugely committed to developing a complex external operation that required detailed and complex planning and required a robust Traffic, Transport and Parking strategy on behalf of Luton Borough Council, Festival Republic and the BBC.

EP Team provided a range of integrated services to Luton Borough Council over the course of the weekend to help keep festival goers safe, accommodate the extra 4,000 vehicles travelling into Luton whilst keeping ‘business as usual’ traffic flowing and the local residential areas protected.

Scott Metcalfe – EP Team Managing Director said,

“We were delighted to be a part of delivering such a fantastic event in Luton. I am so proud of our team for their hard work, dedication and the spirit in which they engaged with the public throughout the event”.

Over 100,000 people attended the event over 3 days with 300 approx staff deployed by EP Team and its Partners.

• Traffic Management Planning

• Pick Up & Drop Off Point Management

• Pre-Sold Car Parking with Park-Live

• Traffic and Parking Management

• Wayfinding & Stewarding

• Residential Zone Protection

• Toilets, Barriers, Fencing, Signage & Hostile Vehicle Mitigation

The feedback so far has been incredible with many positive comments regarding the pick up and drop off management, ease of traffic congestion and a general feeling of safety. A huge thanks to our local Luton team of 150 colleagues recruited for this event, you made it happen!

Tony Ireland – Head of Public Protection at Luton Borough Council commented,

“The work, dedication, support and professionalism EP Team provided to ensure this weekend in Luton was a successful and safe event has been second to none. The positive feedback on social media, from the BBC, FR and partners has been nothing short of amazing”.

Luton – it’s been truly memorable and we look forward to the opportunity to be back again soon.

www.epteam.co.uk

Sponsored Content