Entries open for the 2024 ABPCO Excellence Awards

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) has opened entries for the 2024 ABPCO Excellence Awards. The Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate best practices within the association and not-for-profit conference and events industry. The event not only rewards the winners but also showcases the extraordinary efforts and impacts made by professionals in the sector.

“We are thrilled to open entries for the 2024 ABPCO Excellence Awards. It is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate the resilience and innovation within our industry. These awards are not just a competition but a spotlight on the significant, positive impact our professional colleagues are making across the globe,” stated Heather Lishman, Association Director of ABPCO.

Categories for Submission Include:

Best Event by an In-house PCO (ABPCO members only) – sponsored by Sage ICC

Best Event by an Agency PCO (ABPCO members only) – sponsored by Full Circle

Best International Conference (open to all including non-members) – sponsored by Boardroom Magazine

Best Association Events Team (Open to all, including non-members) – sponsored by Olympia

Best Member Engagement (open to ABPCO members only) – sponsored by Memcom

Best EDI at a Conference (Open to all, including non-members)

Best Sustainable Conference (Open to all, including non-members) – sponsored by P&J Live, Aberdeen

Legacy and Impact Award (Open to all, including non-members)

Best Partnership (Open to all, including non-members) – sponsored by International Confex

Best Digital & Technology Provider (open to all including non-members) – sponsored by Conference News

Industry Supplier of the Year (ABPCO members only) – sponsored by Soaring Worldwide

Guiding Star (Open to all, including non-members) – sponsored by ExCeL London

Rising Star (Open to all, including non-members) – sponsored by Abstract Events

Student of the Year (open to all including non-members) – sponsored by ACC Liverpool

Outstanding Contribution (ABPCO members only) – sponsored by MICE Concierge Ltd

Previous winner, David Parker from the Royal College of Physicians said: “Entering and winning an ABPCO excellence Award provides substantial benefits to your professional standing and has solidified the RCPs reputation as a leader in hosting and organising high-calibre conferences. The win has enhanced the teams’ individual and group credibility within the industry, showcasing our capacity to deliver superior events that meet and exceed expectations. Its opened doors that were previously shut to us, connecting us with key industry leaders and innovators, which has led to fruitful collaborations and partnerships. It has also provided us with a competitive edge, attracting sponsorships and support from sources we couldn’t previously attract.”

Isabelle Hanley Timmins, Events Manager at British Society for Rheumatology added: “The team was absolutely thrilled to be recognised as best sustainable conference for BSR23. This award represents several years of hard work and shifting mindsets with a range of stakeholders, and we couldn’t be prouder that our small team’s improvements and innovations have paid off and the BSR conference has been celebrated nationally by our peers for this critical work.”

Events eligible for submission should have taken place between August 1st, 2023, and July 31st, 2024. Categories are open for virtual, live, or hybrid events, and entries may be submitted into multiple categories.

The awards will be adjudicated by a panel of industry professionals, with some categories being voted on by ABPCO members. The awards ceremony will take place during a lunchtime event on Friday, December 13th, at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, featuring a pre-lunch reception sponsored by Harrogate Convention Centre. MICE Concierge is also the Awards Event Tech sponsor

Submission Deadline: Entries must be submitted by noon on Monday, July 31st, 2024.

Entry Fees: ABPCO members can submit their entries for free. Non-members will be charged £125 +VAT for one submission, £200 +VAT for two submissions, and a maximum of £275 +VAT for three or more categories.

For more details on submission requirements and to apply, visit – https://bit.ly/3UzbjAn