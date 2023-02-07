Entegy, the all in one platform

Entegy is an events management, communication, and engagement platform designed to be intuitive and easy-to-use, making it accessible for users of all experience levels.

The platform allows teams to manage their events from one central location and configure a range of modular features on an event-by-event basis, resulting in a high degree of customisation and flexibility. It is designed to be user-friendly and offers end-to-end functionality for managing events, communicating with attendees, and creating participant engagement.

Central to the platform’s speed and efficiency is that each event is powered by a single set of profiles and content. This means that all event information is live and always up-to-date, allowing teams to easily manage and communicate with attendees and participants. This feature results in a streamlined event flow and ensures that attendees have access to the most current information.

Entegy feature sets include website builder, registration, app, polling, Q&A, gamification, attendee connections, meetings, lead capture, attendance tracking, badge creator, onsite printing, kiosk management and advanced floor plans.

Entegy’s latest release includes a Website Builder which takes away the complexity of creating event websites. The product features tools to set up a custom domain with auto-generated SSL certificates then build, publish and host your website straight from the platform itself. And of course Entegy makes it easy for your team to build a website through the ease of building pages with shared event content including speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and schedule… to name a few. Further to this you can also create website specific content using WYSIWYG blocks and HTML blocks for the more advanced.

If you like to find out if the Entegy Platform suits your events, get in touch with us for a platform overview or goto entegy.events to sign-up for a free demo.

FEATURE