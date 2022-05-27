Energy PR: Consumers’ attitudes to event sustainability

Louise Findlay-Wilson is founder/managing director of award winning agency Energy PR and an investor in green energy.

In this episode, under the umbrella ‘Consumers’ attitudes to events’, Louise talks about shows’ sustainability initiatives pre-pandemic having to catch up with the public’s invigorated passion for the subject, how quickly negative, and positive, communications can spill out from an event, how crucial it is to get the message right from the start of a campaign and how the collective social consciousness has sharpened up, and become more particular, over the last couple of years.

Louise uses Energy PR clients to detail her thoughts, telling host James Dickson about the Packaging Innovation Show’s zero landfill policy and how the green room at Plant Based World is truly green – everything in there being plant based.

Louise and James also discuss making use of venue ‘downtime’, where possible, for community projects, how shows have stepped up, incorporating tech to make takeaways digital rather than paper – for exhibitors and visitors, putting social media to work and much more.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.