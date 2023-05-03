Encore hires two senior executives to lead customer experience

Top of Article

Encore, a global leader in event technology and production services, has announced two new senior posts. Trevor Ferguson joins in the role of Chief Operating Officer and Michelle Brown as Senior Vice President of Operations & Customer Excellence.

Together the new roles mark the latest milestone in the Encore post-pandemic strategy to build back differently, leaning into a customer-centric mindset, alongside important investments in developing and equipping our team members to serve as partners along the customer journey.

“These two new roles will focus on consistently elevated customer experience across our business,” said Ben Erwin, President & CEO. “We believe our people are our key differentiators in the marketplace, and by investing in our team member experience, we’re investing in our customer experience. Alongside Trevor and Michelle’s leadership, the Encore team will continue to build upon our purpose to connect and inspire.”

Trevor joins Encore from Aramark, where he served as President/COO of Aramark’s Higher Education business. He describes himself as a servant-leader with a commitment to prioritization and results.

“People deserve to be protected, respected, and connected, and I’m here to ensure that for all our stakeholders. When they feel that, they thrive,” Trevor said. “Our community is an ecosystem of team members, venue partners and meeting professionals. Through training, prioritization, leadership, commitment, and accountability, we can build upon our foundation to deliver events that transform, together.”

Michelle most recently served as Vice President of Digital Products and Analytics at United Airlines and had served in many functions prior, including CFO of commercial business units, Managing Director of Airport Operations, and Managing Director of the MileagePlus loyalty program. She will lead the company’s operational best practices with a focus on scaling service excellence across the business.

“I am committed to enhancing the ways we consistently serve our customers and leverage technology to elevate the team member’s experience,” Michelle said.