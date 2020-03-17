Empowering events with Filmily

Technology is revolutionising the events industry. Whether you are looking into big data, mobile usage, ticketing aggregators and fan engagement there are many technologies that are taking the industry by storm and evolving the event industry landscape.

Central to all that we do remains the consumer, but technology has become a driving force pushing consumer expectations and creating the need for constant change.

In a social age nothing is private, our audiences share everything with their friends and business colleagues. Technology is making it extremely easy for organizers to gather data on their fans to deepen their experience.

Fan and audience engagement are critical to success. Whether this be at a business conference, on a sports field or at a music venue.

Filmily, is a technology that leverages user generated content to deepen the relationship with global digital audiences and attendees at events. Filmily amplifys both social media engagement and live interactive audience participation.

Filmily has patented technology that harvests audience generated content. Using the event owners UGC content strategies, Filmily is able to create bespoke highly targeted short form content. These incredibly engaging videos provide deep and meaningful interactions with your live audiences and their global digital following.

Ultimately, we are all interested in delivering the best experiences for our audiences, and by harnessing the power of technology this is exactly what we are able to do.

New technologies like Filmily, are introducing simple solutions to problems that venues and organizers may face while creating unimagined stress-free experiences for fans that ooze fun and excitement.