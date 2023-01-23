US employers are being urged to introduce themed events for Black History Month in February as a way of promoting inclusivity in their workplaces and creating a greater understanding of why diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential.

Confetti, which enables companies to book virtual team building experiences online, has launched a range of new experiences to enable employers to support their DE&I commitments during Black History Month.

Events being offered include a History of Black Cinema class, during which participants will uncover backstories and lesser-known facts about Black Americans in cinema; Virtual Black History and Culture Trivia, a virtual game show on Black history trivia facts, featuring questions about famous figures, pop culture, history, and more, and a Black Cultural Impact class, a fun and engaging presentation on Black culture and how it has shaped history and America. Also available are a Black History Mini Games, Black History Mixology Class, Black History & Culture Jeoparty, and a Black History Tour, in which teams can experience the art, soul, and Black history of Washington DC in an educational lecture style tour.

Lee Rubin, CEO and founder of Confetti says:

“These events enable companies to celebrate diversity and inclusion during Black History Month by commemorating important Black heroes and events throughout history. But, more than that, they make potentially marginalized individuals feel acknowledged and celebrated and help people outside of those communities to better connect and empathize with their team. This sense of community, respect and empathy is the benefit companies are trying to achieve.”

Critically, all the experiences are being designed and delivered by vendors from the Black community to ensure authenticity in the experience. It is also a way for Confetti to give back to and support these creators and small businesses.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by Black Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in US history. Since 1976, every US president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month to coincide with the birthdays of both Frederick Douglass, a leader in the abolitionist movement which sought to end the practice of slavery, and Abraham Lincoln.

SPONSORED CONTENT