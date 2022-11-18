Emirates Old Trafford events drive £27 million boost to the Greater Manchester economy

New research from Marketing Manchester shows broader value of Emirates Old Trafford’s biggest events to the local economy

This year, international cricket, The Hundred and four sold-out concerts delivered an estimated £27m in value to Manchester’s economy

More than 325,000 spectators attended events at Emirates Old Trafford in 2022

New research has revealed the estimated economic impact of Emirates Old Trafford’s major events in 2022 to be worth in excess of £27 million to the local economy.

Marketing Manchester – the not-for-profit agency charged with promoting Greater Manchester on a national and international stage – has helped Emirates Old Trafford to evaluate across a range of economic-related impacts associated with staging major sporting and entertainment events.

Figures have been calculated utilising the eventIMPACTS Toolkit and based on the number of visitors to Emirates Old Trafford’s highest attended events throughout 2022. These include four sold-out concerts, featuring The Killers, Harry Styles and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, International cricket matches, and domestic T20 and Hundred fixtures: in excess of 325,000 total attendees.

The research estimates the broader financial impact of these visitors by using industry benchmarks for spending habits – for example accommodation, plus food and beverage costs – from both commercial and non-commercial visitors within the Manchester area, as a direct consequence of staging events at Emirates Old Trafford.

Lancashire Cricket Chief Executive, Daniel Gidney, said: “This summer saw an incredible run of events that delivered record-breaking numbers for the venue and it’s really pleasing to see the broader impact that this success is having in the local business community. 2023 is going to be even bigger and better, on and off the pitch. With an Ashes Test Match, the Arctic Monkeys plus the completion of the next phase of Emirates Old Trafford’s redevelopment, these are really exciting times for the venue and the cricket club.

“Emirates Old Trafford prides itself on being a place where experiences are made and next year promises to deliver many more amazing moments for hundreds of thousands of visitors”, he added.

Marketing Manchester’s Managing Director, Sheona Southern, added: “It’s clear that hosting major events helps generate positive economic impacts and we are lucky to have some of the most recognisable sporting institutions in the world on our doorstep in Manchester.

“2022 has been a major success story for Emirates Old Trafford and 2023 promises to be even better with an Ashes Test Match scheduled for local residents and fans from around the world to enjoy.”

Following a hugely successful 2022, next year is set to be another bumper year at Emirates Old Trafford. The home of Lancashire Cricket plays host to the England v Australia Fourth Ashes Test Match (July 19-23), and a further international fixture against New Zealand (IT20), whilst the LV County Championship, Royal London One Day Cup, Vitality T20 Blast and The Hundred will be amongst the top domestic cricket competitions on show at the venue.

In addition to the world-class cricket, British super band Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed to play at the venue in 2023 with two sell-out shows on Friday 2 June and Saturday 3 June for over 100,000 fans. The group, who last played at Emirates Old Trafford in 2007, will be supported by popular Swedish rockers, The Hives, and Liverpudlian four-piece, The Mysterines.

2023 marks a milestone year for the historic venue with the latest Emirates Old Trafford redevelopment project – which includes a 100-room hotel extension to the current Hilton Garden Inn, a new Members’ restaurant, lower tier stand and concourse, and a new conference and events space – scheduled to open ahead of the Ashes Test Match in July.