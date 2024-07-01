Emily Eavis confirms Glastonbury will have fallow year in 2026: “We’re already in talks with some acts” for 2025

Eavis also said Glastonbury 2024 was "the best one yet"

It’s official: Glastonbury‘s having a fallow year in 2026.

Emily Eavis has confirmed the year off in a new chat with The Sun. It comes after Eavis had revealed earlier in the month (June 10) that she was thinking of having a fallow year for the Worthy Farm bash in two years time (2026). The last time the festival had an official fallow year was in 2018.

Speaking to The Sun, Eavis said that the upcoming fallow year is being taken to “give the land a rest”. Glastonbury will return in 2027 after next year’s edition. Eavis also shared that she and her team are already planning for 2025’s bash at Worth Farm, and are “already in talks with some acts”.

“The festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan, because you almost have to fit two years into one,” Eavis said of next year’s edition.

Reflecting on this year’s bash at Worthy Farm, Eavis said: “It’s got to be the best one yet. Every single one of our vast, incredible crew is crucial to making this event work. And, of course, it simply wouldn’t exist without the participation of the kind, brilliant, respectful festival-goers.

The 2024 edition of Glastonbury has now come to a close, with SZA turning in a four-star headlining showcase at the Pyramid Stage despite technical issues, while The National put on a five-star closing slot at the Other Stage.

Over the weekend Kasabian rocked up to Woodsies for their not-so-secret set, Coldplay‘s electric headlining set on Saturday scored them a four-star review. Little Simz‘s Pyramid performance marked her bid as a future headliner, while Camila Cabello shone a chaotic performance.

