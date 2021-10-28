emc3 hire four new employees following record growth

Leading creative agency, emc3 has on boarded four new team members in the USA following rapidly increasing demand for their services.

Managing Director, Stephanie Utting, comments “We’ve recently onboarded some amazing new clients including Google, Miro and QuickBase and we’re really excited to be growing so rapidly. These incredible new hires have some amazing experience under their belts and we can’t wait to see what they can bring to the table.”

Those joining the creative agency, are:

Rika Zuniga, Senior Event Producer

Nick Allen, Technical Manager

Clarke Kelly, Senior Event Producer

Jane Kang, Marketing & Events Coordinator





Rika Zuniga, Senior Event Producer

“My area of expertise at emc3 is delivering a once-in-a-lifetime client experience. I thrive on big challenges, ambiguous environments and collaborating with dynamic teams to bring people together for an unforgettable event. I love to quickly think on my feet and bring fresh new ideas to the table, something which pairs well within the events industry—where there is never a dull moment!”

Nick Allen, Technical Manager

“My area of expertise at emc3 is successfully building events from the ground up for shows in both domestic and international contexts. From site visits, to drafting floor plans, to coordinating trucking logistics, to ensuring that proper equipment and recruits are secured for the event with external vendors.

During the past decade I have learnt the critical importance of organization, teamwork, and attention to detail in production, first-hand, so when COVID-19 brought the live event industry to a grinding halt, I was able to successfully pivot to virtual and hybrid events, and was drawn to emc3 because of their unique out-of-the-box approach to events and commitment to company culture.”

Clarke Kelly, Senior Event Producer

My area of expertise at emc3 is event planning and producing—a role that ignites my passion to help my clients’ visions come to life. Every client has a story and a vision, and being a part of that story is magical to me. Seeing people sharing experiences, laughing, and connecting—knowing that you put this together and made it happen… It makes all the hard work worth it and there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the final product!



emc3 are currently hiring for an additional three roles, based out of their London office, with a focus on expanding their events team—details of which can be found at: https://emc3.com/careers/

Jane Kang , Marketing & Events Coordinator

My area of expertise at emc3 is assisting with events and marketing. Having just finished studying Business Administration and Marketing at Boston University and being Co-President of herNetwork (the Women in Business club at Boston University), I’m excited to join the team and work with an innovative company that has clients and teammates around the globe.

