emc3: Events as a force for good

Award-winning creative agency EMC3 recently published a white paper, ‘Events as a force for good’, is focused on holistic sustainability in the industry.

This episode features the company’s events strategist, Emily Maule, and Saskya Liney, EMC3’s head of sustainability.

Host James Dickson does some background, not least finding out about From Now, the environmental services specialist Saskya co-founded during the pandemic, before digging into the document itself.

Emily and Saskya discuss the thinking and process behind the white paper, how event organisers need to think about their locations – about leaving these people, these places, these communities better off – the risks we face, timeframes, atmospheric data, human resources and investing in people, fostering interest in the next generation right through to greenwashing and the truth behind tote bags…

One key takeaway – do something different!

