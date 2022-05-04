emc3 announces brand new advisory board

Following the news of their rebrand, award-winning creative agency emc3 has just announced the unveiling of their brand new advisory board.

As an agency of experienced event producers, storytellers, marketers, designers and strategists, emc3 are dedicated to producing game-changing experiences powered by strategy, content and creativity, underpinned by their commitment to a sustainable future for events.

It’s this ethos which drives them to want to further support their clients, their community and the industry and prompted them to create their advisory board.

Headhunting the most influential and forward-thinking names in the industry, those joining emc3’s advisory board are:

Ariel Eckstein: Vice President of Global Clients at LinkedIn

Laurence Bret-Stern: Managing Partner at Mountain Path

Janna Erickson: Director of Field and Events Marketing, Domino Data Lab

Marcus Murphy: CEO and Founder of The Five Percent, More Than A Closer, and heyNOSH

And they’ll be working together to support emc3’s strategy, growth and plans for the future.

Josh King, Sales and Marketing Director at emc3, had this to say: “It has been amazing to see how the team has grown globally over the last 12-months. We’ve onboarded some tremendous new clients such as Twilio, Google, Gong and Miro and we have some awesome events coming up. I couldn’t be prouder of the team right now. It feels like the sky’s the limit and with the unveiling of our advisory board and the incredible things we have in the pipeline, 2022 looks to be our best year yet!”