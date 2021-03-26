Elevate ready for return of live experiences with new managing director

Global staffing agency, Elevate, has appointed Joe Sheppard as UK managing director.

Joe will be responsible for driving the growth of Elevate’s leading brand portfolio, as well as supporting existing clients with the safe return of their experiential and brand activations.

Having built a career that spans two decades, he previously led teams at POD Staffing and Kreate. Joe combines his vast experience, working with global brands in the luxury, sporting and FMCG sectors, with a genuine passion for people.

Reflecting on his decision to join Elevate, Joe said, “I was immediately struck by the way the agency had pivoted to digital and healthcare environments to ensure they were able to keep an amazing team of people working, at a time when the rest of the industry had to shut down. I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and people focused business”.

Speaking of Joe’s appointment, CEO of Elevate Group, Ed Wood, comments, “I am delighted Joe has joined the group. He has fantastic experience in the staffing sector and brings with him a wealth of experience. I’ve known him for over 15yrs and admired the businesses he has built. I am excited for the future of Elevate, with him on board.”.

In his role as UK managing director, one of the first initiatives that Joe will lead on, is enabling field-based staff with enhanced technology and data platforms that will provide valuable insights, ensuring measurable results for its clients as the event and retail industries re-open.