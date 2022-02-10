Elevate mentoring programme launches its sixth annual registration

Elevate, the pioneering free mentorship programme that has supported and inspired hundreds of ambitious people within the events industry since its conception, has announced the launch of its sixth season intake for new mentees and mentors. Registrations will remain open until the end of February with all partnerships announced at the beginning of March.

The programme was launched back in 2017 by Melissa Noakes, Head of Sponsorship and Events at Santander UK, and Max Fellows, Events Business Consultant and Co-Founder of GlobalEventSuppliers.com, in an effort to fill what they perceived to be a huge gap in the events industry for training and personal development. Six years later, Elevate has supported over 1,000 people, from graduates to senior professionals, to advance their careers and in so doing, helped improve the industry as a whole.

Designed to connect mentees with more experienced industry mentors, the latter have included CEOs, entrepreneurs, creative directors, venue managers, freelancers, client managers, brand experience directors, suppliers and creative designers from household names such as Amplify, Wonder, Sony, L’Oreal, O2, Smyle, Netflix and Seen.

Commented Elevate founders Mellissa Noakes and Max Fellows, “We’ve witnessed so many incredible successes stories over the years, but there is still more to be done, particularly in the areas of D+I, self-confidence, education and personal branding. As a result, this year’s season will be more impactful than ever, with live events, networking and training in addition to mentoring. Although registrations have only just opened, we have already had a brilliant response. The team will be capping entries at 50 and we would urge any interested parties to apply quickly before it is too late.”

Added Jonathan Emmins, Elevate Mentor, Founder and Global CEO of Amplify: “As an industry, we ALL have a collective responsibility to pass the baton on. Like many others, I wouldn’t be in the lucky position I am today without the help, belief, guidance and support of kind peers and mentors at critical moments of the journey. The last two years have been tough for all those working in and around the world of live experience, making the need for mentorship and schemes like Elevate all the more vital. In its sixth year, it’s doubly impressive that we’re already seeing Elevate go full circle, with mentees of yesterday becoming the industry leaders and mentors of tomorrow.”

Commented Dan Keene, Elevate Mentor and Director of Strategic Development at Wonder: “For me Elevate embodies what the events industry is really about – people. I’ve never seen or been part of a more diverse, passionate or supportive community that makes such a positive impact on everyone who takes part, both mentees and mentors. Given the events of the last two years, Elevate’s networking, live events and structured educational programme have delivered literally career-changing outcomes.”

For full details of the Elevate programme, please visit elevateme.co.