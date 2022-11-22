Elevate Mentoring Programme launches its Seventh Annual Registration

Elevate, the pioneering and free mentorship programme that has supported and inspired over 1,200 people within the events industry since its inception, has launched its seventh-season intake for new mentees and mentors. Registrations will remain open until mid-January and the programme starts at the beginning of February.

The programme – launched in 2017 by Melissa Noakes, head of sponsorship and events at Santander UK, and Max Fellows, founder of events business consultancy Allpoints – aims to fill what they perceive to be a huge gap in the events industry for training and personal development.

Designed to connect mentees with more experienced industry mentors, the latter have included CEOs, entrepreneurs, creative directors, venue managers, freelancers, client managers, brand experience directors, suppliers and creative designers from brands including Amplify, Owl Live, GPJ, SMYLE, TikTok, Pinterest, Sky, and O2. The aim is to change lives, careers, and the events industry for the better.

Noakes said: “Elevate is the single largest organisation in Europe that is providing free support and personal development to professionals across every sector within the event industry – building skills whilst breaking down barriers, creating a strong community, and elevating the capabilities of the talent in our industry at every level.”

Fellows said: “Our focus for 2023 will be social mobility and making a positive social impact on the lives of young people at the beginning of their career journey who have no idea of the full breadth of the events industry. To help support this initiative we’re on the lookout for events businesses to partner with us.

To apply to be an Elevate mentor or mentee or for more information about partnering with us, please visit elevateme.co.