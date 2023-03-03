Elevate mentoring programme celebrates start of its seventh year

Top of Article

• 130 guests attended launch event

• Elevate has supported almost 1500 event industry professionals since it began

• Elevate team announces plans for tackling social mobility

1st March 2023 saw Elevate, the pioneering free mentorship programme that since its conception has supported and inspired hundreds of people within the events industry, host a packed event to mark the launch of its 2023 programme.

130 guests from across the events industry gathered at The Hoxton, Holborn to celebrate the programme’s seventh year. With 285 applicants from eight countries signed up for 2023, Elevate continues to go from strength to strength.

As well as giving both mentors and mentees the chance to share their experiences, the evening also allowed Elevate to introduce both its partners for 2023 (Owl Live and We Are Collider together with Venue Partner The Hoxton and Training Partner Special Sauce) and its supporters. The latter comprise ABPCO (Association of British Professional Conference Organisers); Castlebell; event:decision; Times x 10 and TRO. All share Elevate’s mission to change lives, careers and the events industry itself for the better.

The programme was launched back in 2017 by Melissa Noakes, Head of Sponsorship and Events at Santander UK, and Max Fellows, Founder of allpoints, to fill a huge gap in the events industry for training and personal development.

Seven years later, Elevate has helped almost 1500 people, from graduates to senior professionals, advance their careers.

Commented Max Fellows, “When Mel and I launched Elevate seven years ago, we had no idea just how big it would become. We are so grateful to everyone – our mentors and mentees, our partners and supporters – for their continued faith.”

Continued Melissa Noakes, “This year is especially exciting as we are focusing on social mobility – working with young people aged 16-25, in particular those from lower socio-economic backgrounds such as those leaving the care or youth justice systems. By nurturing such underrepresented talent, we can in turn help ensure the events industry as a whole becomes more diverse.”

Added Nicola Neal, Head of People & Operations, Owl Live, “The passion and dedication behind the Elevate machine is simply amazing, and having the opportunity to be part of its evolution really is brilliant. I can’t wait to see what we do next.”

Concluded Anton Jerges, CEO, We Are Collider, “The work that Elevate do in the industry to connect individuals and support the growth of talent at all levels is nothing short of outstanding. We’re excited to be a part of the journey.”