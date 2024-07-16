· Groundbreaking initiative aims to create a more inclusive and diverse events industry - · Tailored specifically for young people facing barriers in entering the industry." - · NewGen programme will provide career pathways for talent aged 18-25 -

Elevate, the pioneering not-for-profit mentorship programme that has supported and inspired nearly 2,000 event professionals since its inception eight years ago, announces the launch of Elevate NewGen, a brand-new initiative to provide equal access to the events industry for underrepresented talent aged 18-25.

NewGen is a free, three-month part-time programme which includes mentoring, work experience, training, and a supportive community. It helps provide career pathways that offer equal access into the industry and help young people land a paid placement, apprenticeship or a full-time job. It was activated last week at the UK Creative Festival in Margate, which celebrates and showcases the world-beating creativity of the UK sector at every level, from those excelling in their fields to the young creatives who are the architects of the future.

Evie Manuel, Commercial Director at Event Concept, and industry veteran Peter Kerwood are leading the project. Kerwood said: “Evie and I believe that talent is distributed equally, but opportunities are not, and that’s damaging to the events industry. It’s a problem that’s not going to fix itself, so powered by the Elevate community, we’re going to do something about it.”

Jonathan Emmins, Elevate advisory board member and Founder and Global CEO of Amplify, commented: “As we navigate turbulent times, with societal gaps ever widening, never have we needed schemes such as Elevate NewGen more. The world is a lot easier to navigate if someone shows you the map. I count myself incredibly lucky that along my journey, people have willingly and freely offered guidance and believed in me at those times when I most needed counsel or was doubting myself. We ALL have a responsibility to both pass the baton on and to collectively help level the playing field.”

Applications to join the NewGen programme are now open at http://elevateme.co/newgen. The course begins in September.