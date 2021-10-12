Effective solutions for events on a budget!

The events industry has returned with a bang, with festivals, sports events, conferences and more taking over the landscape once again. Times have changed, however, and it’s important to ensure your staff and delegates remain safe. ID Card Centre will be by your side to get your events up and running with any requirements you have.

We understand that funds are tight, which is why we’re dedicated to working with you to ensure you get the best price possible. Where we can, we aim to match or even better any other quotes you may have received.

Our traffic light lanyards are perfect for separating and identifying groups of delegates quickly, and you can supply all your staff with pre-printed lanyards so they are easily recognisable to all. All of our lanyards come in a range of colours to suit the colour scheme of your event branding.

To help ensure safety at your event, consider switching to antimicrobial materials. These are finished with a layer of an antimicrobial agent that restricts bacteria, viruses, and other germs from growing and surviving on the surface. We supply several products coated in this antimicrobial agent that are perfect for event safety, such as card holders, door openers, and lanyards.

Give your events a bespoke touch by handing out custom printed lanyards with your logo. The addition of antimicrobial card holders is the perfect solution for displaying ID badges for your event staff.

Badge printing for events is easy with ID card printers, and if you’re looking for a sustainable option, ID Card Centre’s Eco Printer Bundle comes with everything you need to get your event name badges sorted. For a short-term solution, we offer rental printers, perfect for the production of badges, passes or tickets.

There are three options to choose from, depending on your level of use and the requirements for your badges. You can add extras such as cards and software, and we can also supply you with a laptop that has your event pass design ready to print.

For oversized badge printing, we also supply a range of XL printer rental options that allow you to print all the information you need clearly, without compromising on other elements of your design. All printer rentals are easy to use and are available for a minimum of 7 days, with no maximum rental time.

For more information on our rentals or to discuss requirements not listed above, please contact our experienced team. We’ll be more than happy to help find a solution for your events.

01604 422422 | sales@idcardcentre.co.uk

