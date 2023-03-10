Edinburgh’s Terminal V: Festival is officially on!

Top of Article

After recent speculation regarding the future of electronic music events in Edinburgh surrounding licensing concerns, Scotland’s biggest and most successful electronic music festival, Terminal V was officially granted its licence at a committee meeting in Edinburgh today.

Following on from the recent news (NTIA – UK Electronic Music Industry Report) that Electronic Music is worth £550million to the Scottish Economy, Terminal V: Festival is confirmed to take place at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre on 8th and 9th April this year – bringing some of the world’s biggest DJ’s to the capital and firmly placing this sector leading event on Scotland’s music festival map.

Having operated a collaborative, multi agency approach from its inception, Terminal V is focussed on delivering the best production, line up and experience for its attendees, as well as remaining focussed on safety and wellbeing at the event.

Said Derek Martin, co- Festival Director, “We work extremely hard with our partners to deliver a sector leading event – in terms of production and safety. We are delighted with today’s result as it reflects how much thought and effort the team put in to ensuring Terminal V continues to lead the way in its field .We would like to thank our partners – namely Police Scotland, City of Edinburgh Council, The Royal Highland Centre, JL Medical, Amvale, TLC Welfare Crew 2000 and The Loop plus many more for all of their hard work and continued support for the event. We are privileged to work with such a committed and talented team of professionals”.

Added Co-Director, Simon McGrath, “We genuinely can’t wait to welcome our loyal fans to the Royal Highland Centre for this year’s edition of the Terminal V: Festival. With electronic music being the 2nd most popular genre of music in the UK Top 10, it’s no wonder that we, as an event, have seen 1500% growth since our first Terminal V 5 years ago. We are always adapting and developing the brand and look forward to bringing the likes of Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, I Hate Models & Folamour as well as homegrown heroes Ewan McVicar and Frazi.er plus many more back to Edinburgh for an amazing weekend”.

Terminal V: Festival’s event safety details can be viewed at www.terminalv.co.uk