Edinburgh’s International Festival to be outdoors with shorter shows

The Edinburgh International Festival will return to the capital this summer with huge outdoor marquees to stage events.

Three temporary structures, designed for live performance, will be erected in Edinburgh Park and Edinburgh University’s Old College Quad.

The shows will be shorter with no intervals at this year’s festival, which runs between 7 and 29 August.

The programme will be announced on Wednesday 2 June.

Advertisement

In addition, a selection of performances will be streamed online for free during each week of the festival.

Edinburgh International Festival director, Fergus Linehan, said: “We appreciate that these first steps back to live performances will be for audiences closer to home but are delighted to offer a parallel programme of digital work for those further afield.”

Edinburgh council officials said it would be “fantastic” for audiences to enjoy live performances again.

Donald Wilson, City of Edinburgh Council’s culture and communities convener, said: “After the challenging year we’ve all had and the disappointment of not being able to enjoy the festival in the usual way last year, it will be fantastic for audiences to share in the live performance experience again with an exceptional outdoor pavilions programme for local audiences alongside the festival’s online offering.”

Iain Munro, Creative Scotland’s chief executive, added that that the country’s “art and creative sector had been hit hard by covid and its effects continue to have an impact”,

He added: “However, it has been truly remarkable how artists and creative organisations across Scotland have adapted to continue to deliver creative work for audiences.”

image captionThe shows will be shorter with no intervals at this year’s festival

Originally published by bbc.co.uk on 12th April 2021. SOURCE