ecolibrium launch Sustainable Travel Guide for Artists and the Music Industry, May 192022

ecolibrium, the charity on a mission to help the live events and music industry tackle the environmental impacts of travel, launch their latest resource, the Sustainable Travel Guide for Artists and the Music Industry, providing up-to-date information, best practice tips and inspiration to empower the live music industry to understand and take action on its greatest carbon impact: travel.

Download ecolibrium’s Sustainable Travel Guide for Artists & the Music Industry: https://bit.ly/ecolibriumSustainableTravelGuideArtists

Co-authored by Environmental Consultants Liz Warwick and Chris Johnson part of the Vision: 2025 climate action steering group for live events, the guide builds on information from previous publications by Vision: 2025 and Julie’s Bicycle with input from the team at Music Declares Emergency.

Featuring inspiration from music industry sustainability leaders: Jack Johnson and Radiohead as well as Massive Attack’s recent work with The Tyndall Centre for Climate Change and Coldplay’s latest sustainability strategy for The Music of The Sphere’s World Tour – the guide also spotlights best practice at smaller scale tours and within the supply chain.

With advice for specific roles within a tour’s team, from agents to travel bookers, production teams to set designers, its a resource for everyone who works in music, but especially artists, who have a platform from which to use their voice to share the urgent message to act on the climate crisis with their audiences and networks.

Jamal Chalabi, Tour and Production Manager at Backlash Productions and Sustainability Facilitator at the Tour Production Group, comments:

“An inspiring resource that spotlights how urgent it is for the music industry to tackle travel emissions in their climate impact reduction strategies. The new guide points out the challenges, some of the solutions and celebrates artists leading the way through their tour’s sustainability practices.”

As well as advice on measuring and reducing travel impacts the guide offers information on carbon-balancing for unavoidable tour travel emissions through ecolibrium’s climate solutions programmes; investment in community-benefit clean renewable energy generation and support for ecosystem protection and restoration projects.

Naomi Lawson, Project Manager at ecolibrium comments:

“Artists have a unique opportunity to raise awareness on these issues and advocate for more sustainable travel and transport at their shows – to help radically reduce the negative environmental impacts of live music and events, disrupt business as usual, and bring audiences on the journey to help maintain a livable, healthy planet for generations to come.“

Find out more about ecolibrium http://www.ecolibrium.earth