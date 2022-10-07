Eclipse focus on sustainability in events

Established 30 years ago we are one of the leading creative and technical production companies delivering for live events and shows globally. We provide the best in-house equipment and out-of-the-box thinking underpinned by our 100-strong expert team.

At Eclipse we take our responsibility to conduct our business in a way that will minimise any adverse effect on the environment seriously.

In order to achieve this we ensure that we use appropriate environmental practices in our day to day operations, from the use of materials from sustainable sources to recycling of used material from site.

As a member of AV Alliance we partner with them to further reduce the environmental impact of transportation to European locations, however where this is not possible as a CO2e Accessed Company we offer a carbon offsetting service. Using a pre- calculated rate per tonne of CO2 from our assessment by an environmental consultant at Carbon Footprint Ltd, to invest in re-forestation projects, Eclipse offer a donation of £1 per £2500 as charged.

To achieve our goal of being working Carbon Neutral by 2030, we have set out targets and working practises that are believed to support our aim.

Mains chilled water, not bottled

Member of ISLA:- The Events and Hospitality industry leading organisation to support making our industry sustainable. This gives Eclipse access to working frameworks and workable policy documents. Regular meeting and roundtables with industry peers and sharing of best practice.

TRACE: a bespoke event specific carbon measuring tool. Allowing Eclipse to off-set event by event.

Committed to Carbon Zero by 2030.

All lighting fixtures in rental stock are LED with conversion kits used to remove tungsten bulbs, helping to reduce waste lighting units.

Premises to use LED lighting and utilities supplier to be renewable/green energy.

All scenic protection wrap is recycled bamboo, not cellophane wrap.

Flooring from recycled materials.

Team members are encouraged to move to electric vehicles via our EV salary sacrifice scheme with the company contributing towards the monthly cost.

Commercial vehicles to move to EV when appropriate.

All paper products are recycled.

Chilled water is from mains not bottled.

All batteries are recycled.

Print graphics are, where possible made of a recyclable material, use vegetable or soy ink.

Want to bring your show to life in a sustainable way? Contact one of the team – https://eclipse.global/contact/

FEATURE