Eclipse announced as newest member of AV Alliance

Eclipse, one of the leading privately owned creative and technical production companies in London, has been inducted into the AV Alliance, a prominent collection of premium audio visual and event technology companies dedicated to providing the highest levels of quality, service and support in the live event and entertainment industry.

Founded in 2012 by Simon Ackermann, CEO of Habegger AG in Switzerland, the AV Alliance has grown into a sought-after collection of privately owned audio visual companies offering quality and reliability for nearly one million successful projects and events around the globe. Acceptance into the Alliance is competitive – all members are carefully selected and audited to ensure they meet international standards, as well as the extensive set of alliance requirements.

With over 30 years’ experience, Eclipse provides a fully-integrated set of event solutions that supports hospitality, meetings and the event industry both in the UK and worldwide. Artur Kovacs, General Manager of the AV Alliance adds: “Eclipse is a great fit for the AV Alliance thanks to their collective passion and dedication to go above and beyond in delivering the highest quality service, as well as providing state-of-the-art in-house equipment. We are excited to welcome Eclipse to the AV Alliance family, and their joining of our global network at such a difficult time is a reassurance that the event industry will return to its glory and continue to be around for a very long time.”

Robin Purslow, CEO and founder of Eclipse, said: “We have been aspiring to work with the Alliance for many years now, and are delighted to have been accepted into the fold. This provides us with so many opportunities and the chance to work alongside a directory of unparalleled audio visual and event companies from around the world.”

Eclipse has had a busy year in 2020, expertly pivoting their business to cater for the increased demand in virtual and hybrid meetings taking place worldwide. The introduction of an in-house Virtual Events Studio has provided the capability to fully replicate the nature of physical events in a virtual capacity, allowing clients to deliver their planned conferences to worldwide audiences affected by the limitations placed on travel.