Easyfairs announces a vibrant new future for the UK capital’s packaging design and innovation community with the launch of London Packaging Week

New series of four focused events – Packaging Première, PCD, PLD and Food & Consumer Pack – will connect and inspire packaging innovators for the luxury, beauty, premium drinks and FMCG markets and strengthen international network

Easyfairs today announces a new future for its packaging innovations events in the UK’s capital with the launch of a series of four new and highly-focused events as part of London Packaging Week.

The first London Packaging Week will take place on 21 & 22 September 2022, replacing the current Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London event, and will feature four co-located exhibitions each targeted at a specific packaging community.

Packaging Première will bring together packaging designers and specifiers in the luxury packaging markets, with a particular focus on the fashion, accessories and luxury retail sectors.

PCD will focus on packaging innovations for the perfume, cosmetics and personal care markets and is already the world’s leading event brand for the beauty packaging community, having built its reputation in Paris over the past 20 years.

PLD will unite the premium and luxury drinks packaging community, connecting buyers and suppliers of packaging for wine and spirits as well as premium beers, ciders and non-alcoholic drinks.

Food & Consumer Pack will focus on connecting the packaging development community for the food and broader FMCG market, bringing together designers and technologists with packaging suppliers for a wide range of everyday products.

Together, the four events will form a vibrant new annual meeting-place for London’s packaging community, including its world-leading design sector and the many beauty, drinks, luxury and FMCG brand owners who are based in the city. As part of the relaunch, a range of new features and initiatives are being planned to inspire and connect the community better than ever before both at the live event and through digital channels throughout the year.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director, says: “We are very excited to be opening this new chapter in how we connect the London packaging community.

“London Packaging Week and the launches of PCD, PLD, Packaging Première and Food & Consumer Pack will bring a fresh new experience, both at the live event and across the year through our digital channels, to everyone involved in packaging innovation.

“Our community has told us that they want more focused events and this new structure will create the perfect environment for suppliers and specifiers to meet, do business and innovate together.”

International network

The launches of PCD, PLD and Packaging Premiere in London will also strengthen Easyfairs’ international offering to both suppliers and brand owners in these communities.

PCD already runs in Paris alongside PLD and the aerosol-focused event ADF, while a new edition of PCD in Milan is launching in May 2022 alongside the next edition of Packaging Première. Further announcements on the development of the events in Paris and Milan will be made in the coming weeks.

Joel says: “Across the three key cities of Paris, London and Milan, we are bringing new possibilities in packaging innovation to Europe’s leading clusters for the luxury, beauty, drinks and FMCG markets. These locations are critical and we are excited to be bringing new developments that will help these communities connect and create their future.”

Design by leading agency Butterfly Cannon

The vibrant identity for the new brands have been created by Butterfly Cannon, a leading London-based independent design agency that specialises in the premium and luxury sectors.

Adam Ellis, creative director at Butterfly Cannon, says: “Easyfairs came to us to create a unique and ownable brand identity that captured both the precision & passion behind their ground-breaking events. Hyper-real photography celebrates the individual characters of the different events and the visceral sense of excitement you get when visiting a live venue, whilst our bespoke typeface unifies the different events into a coherent family.

“The clean white canvas with pops of vibrant colour is a category-challenging breath of fresh air from the usual blacks and golds of these events. Designed to animate, the new identity will increase engagement with the brands from event screens through to handheld devices. We think the outcome works brilliantly against Easyfairs’ future-facing, innovative approach and look forward to collaborating again in the future.”

The 2021 edition of Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London takes place on 1 & 2 December at London Olympia.