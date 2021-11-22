East of England Arena wins Brassica & Leafy Salad Conference for 2022

The East of England Arena and Events Centre has announced that the Brassica & Leafy Salad Conference, the leading event for businesses in this fresh produce sector, will be opening at the venue on Wednesday 19 January 2022, with a full conference schedule, a sizeable trade exhibition and a Gala Evening Dinner at the end of the day.

Organised by the British Growers Association, the Brassica & Leafy Salad conference will bring together the latest industry updates, emerging technologies and research as well as providing an invaluable platform for networking.

Senior event manager, Pamela Newbould, welcomed the news saying, “We are all delighted to welcome the Brassica & Leafy Salad Conference to our venue. Our long history as a showground and connections with the farming and fresh produce industry makes the East of England Arena the perfect venue for this event.”