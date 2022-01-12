East of England Arena welcomes new appointments for 2022

The East of England Arena has announced the recruitment of three new personnel, Lisa Anthony, Marie Hockney and Donna Erskine, who have all joined the venue as accounts assistant, event sales coordinator, and team assistant respectively.

Managing director Lee Sharp welcomed the three new starters to the Arena, saying, “We’re building a superb team to take our award-winning venue into 2022 and beyond. We have high hopes for the future at East of England Arena, and I’m delighted to welcome Lisa, Marie and Donna to the team for what promises to be an exciting year. Their culture fit to our business is outstanding and we’re proud to have them aboard.”

Sharp concluded, “In addition to this recruitment round we are also currently planning a major investment in equipment which we hope to announce soon.”