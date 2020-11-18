East of England Arena to welcome Professor Brian Cox on his 2021 arena tour

The East of England Arena and Events Centre will welcome Professor Brian Cox and Robin Ince back to the venue for a second time as the “Horizons. A 2021 Space Odyssey” arena tour takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey.

Jason Lunn, venue director commented; “We are delighted to welcome Professor Brian Cox and Robin Ince back to the venue, we sold out on his last visit and I am confident of doing the same this time. I’m especially pleased because it confirms the arena as a regular venue on the comedy and spoken word tour circuit, something we have worked very hard to achieve.”

Having set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out World Tour, Professor Brian Cox is back with a brand-new Arena show for 2021 arriving at the East of England Arena on 24 October 2021, tickets for Horizons go on sale at 10 am on Wednesday 18th November 2020

Professor Brian Cox said: “I loved the 2019 Arena tour because it gave me the opportunity to discuss the most profound ideas with tens of thousands of people in front of the most spectacular images of the Universe. When the tour was over, I immediately started thinking about how I could delve deeper, tell an even more profound story and make the show even more spectacular. I’m very excited about what has emerged! I hope the evening will make people think about how fortunate and precious we are, how strange and wonderful our Universe is, and the limitless future we have to look forward to if we make the right choices over the coming decades.”