East of England Arena celebrates success of first public event in 2021

The East of England Arena and Events Centre is celebrating the success of its first post-lockdown public event of 2021 with the conclusion of the annual two-day Peterborough Festival of Antiques Market on Saturday 22 May, 2021. The event attracted a capacity crowd of 4000 outdoor visitors and 1000 indoors, operating under the All Secure Standard and within the less stringent retail experience regulations.

Pamela Newbould, senior event manager, East of England Arena, said, “Despite some fairly challenging weather conditions on Friday, we welcomed a capacity crowd to enjoy this popular event. It was incredibly refreshing to see the public back in significant numbers at the Arena, enjoying the opportunity for a day out and browsing the great variety of antiques and collectables for sale. The public and the traders were outstanding in their observation of the restrictions that we are still required to keep in place, and it did not detract from the cheerful atmosphere in the slightest!”

Will Thomas, managing director of International Antiques and Collectors Fairs (IACF) the organiser of the event, added, “Working closely with the East of England Arena during the pandemic throughout the pandemic has been nothing short of excellent. The antiques traders depend on our events to stimulate business, and this year’s traders morning was a particularly busy one. Although we still had to make concessions to social distancing and infection control, we have been able to keep this event going throughout the pandemic thanks to the Arena, and its superb collaboration with healthcare and government stakeholders.”