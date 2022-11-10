East of England Arena announces return of popular winter motorhome event

Warners Shows, organiser of the National Motorhome and Campervan Show and several other events across the country, has announced that the January Motorhome and Campervan Sale will be returning to The East of England Arena and Events Centre on January 20 – 22 2023.

The pop-up multi-dealer showroom launched in 2020 and has been a popular addition to Warners Shows’ portfolio. Last year’s show exceeded the organiser’s estimates, attracting nearly four thousand visitors. The high turnout reflected figures by the National Caravan Council showing that motorhome and campervan ownership is at an all-time high in the UK.

Sally Dodds, Head of Events, Warners Shows, said, “The success of the previous two sales demonstrates the UK’s growing demand for motorhomes and campervans. Therefore, the facilities we use need to be able to accommodate what we anticipate will be another busy event. The East of England Arena continues to be the ideal home for the January Motorhome and Campervan Sale due to its central location and large capacity for vehicles and visitors.”

Nicole Hankins, senior event manager at the East of England Arena, said, “Since its first edition, the January Motorhome and Campervan Sale has attracted many visitors interested in touring, camping and leisure travel and has connected them with dealerships and retailers from across the UK. Warner Shows has created a winning formula that is complemented by the facilities and space the venue offers.”