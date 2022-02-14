East London’s art-deco venue Troxy appoints new operations manager, Jools Butterfield

One of London’s most versatile venues, Troxy, announces the appointment of Jools Butterfield as operations manager.

With over 25 years of experience within the event industry and 20+ years in managerial roles, Jools will be providing insight and invaluable experience from the ground up, already cementing himself as an outstanding addition to the company.

Jools will be making the transition from his most recent role as senior festivals manager Vision Nine at Vision Nine. His responsibilities lay as event manager for the NASS festival, assistant event manager for Boardmasters festival and the overall creation of the strategy and approach of all Vision Nine events.

He has excelled in his previous roles, spending 15 years as Lovebox founder and festival manager, latterly being part of Live Nation where he was instrumental in the ongoing success of Citadel and Wilderness Festivals. With Lovebox he proactively developed a new brand, leading its transition from a club night into London’s highly established and favourite summer party.

Troxy has a huge footprint in the London events scene and Jools will be ensuring the delivery and progression of its prominent events schedule, that spans live concerts, award ceremonies and more, with his extensive experience in the delivery of large-scale events.

Always passionate about the industry, Jools is an inspirational and inclusive manager with experience in building, transforming, and developing strong teams.

Simon Eaton, head of live at Troxy comments:

“Having spent many years working alongside Jools at MAMA & Company I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him into the Troxy fold. He is a wonderful asset to our venue family.”

Julian Butterfield, operations manager at Troxy comments:

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining a venue with the rich cultural history of Troxy. Going back numerous decades to the early 20th century, Troxy is interwoven into the fabric of London, a connection I am thrilled to be maintaining and expanding on.”