Dynamic approach to business creates new partnerships

Finding alternative ways to deliver your business to customers is proving a lifeline to many during the coronavirus situation.

The dynamic approach of businesses capitalising on existing technologies, or discovering new ones, is allowing companies who were traditionally event suppliers to support new industries as well.

When H&H Classics Ltd, one of the UK’s largest classic car auction houses, were given less than 24 hours’ notice that their March 18th sale at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford would have to be held ‘behind closed doors’ with no public access an AV business stepped in – and went the extra mile.

The Novum AV team filmed and edited more than 120 videos of the various cars through the previous night, and then live streamed them during the auction to complement the video feed they were already supplying of the auctioneer in action.

The auction was beamed to three separate channels: the H&H Classics online bidding platform, the H&H Classics’ YouTube channel and an auxiliary sale-room which enabled people to bid in person via a second auctioneer.

Damian Jones of H&H Classics said: “Novum could not have been more helpful or responsive. It was their idea to compile a walk round video of all the cars which not only made the ‘behind closed doors’ sale more interesting to watch but crucially elicited more bids. When we secured a second sale-room at short notice, they were only too happy to conduct a site visit and put the AV infrastructure in place to make it work”

Tim Jacques of Novum AV said: “We’ve worked on car auctions and offered filming and streaming services for several years now so changing times brought to us by Covid-19, meant we could step up to help H&H Classics deliver the high-quality service their customers are used to.”

Novum AV is a Midlands based conference and technical event production company, specialising in audio visual hire and technical production.