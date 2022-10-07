DRPG’s Dale Parmenter named among UK’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2022

Dale Parmenter, CEO of DRPG has been named as one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2022.

The programme, which is supported by The Times and now in its fifth year, celebrates the inspiring leaders behind some of the UK’s most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.

A record number of nominations – more than 750 – were received this year, proving that ambition is alive and well despite the challenges faced by increasing economic uncertainty.

The business leaders featured in The Top 50 demonstrate resilience, strategic excellence and export success. They operate across a broad range of sectors and are driving growth in every corner of the UK – from Edinburgh to Brighton, and Bath to Norfolk. Collectively, they employ almost 9,500 people and turn over more than £1.2 billion.

On the news of the LDC Top 50 listing, Dale Parmenter said: “This award is a huge compliment and a fantastic surprise that I can’t wait to share with the team. For me, the ambition to achieve the amount that DRPG have is down to our people that make it all happen. We’ve grown rapidly over the past few years but despise the increasing size, we still have a small agency culture where every success is shared, and everyone feels a part of the wider business goals.”

DRPG is a global creative communications group based in the West Midlands. The group creates and delivers integrated communications solutions and experiences for an industry wide range of clients and brands, for both external and internal audiences worldwide. This summer the group celebrated its involvement in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, of which DRPG was its Official Event Services Provider. This follows the DRPG being awarded the Queens Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development earlier in the year, of which they were the first and last creative communications group to receive the honour of its kind.

John Garner, Managing Partner, LDC, added: “The volume and quality of submissions this year surpassed all of our expectations. We’ve been struck by the way business leaders have overcome challenges and adversity to run fast-growing and successful companies, proving that difficult circumstances can become the biggest driver of ambition. There are so many fascinating stories behind each and every business leader in this year’s Top 50 and I’d like to congratulate all of those featured. We look forward to seeing where they go next!”

